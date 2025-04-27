Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles has rolled out a 200 km/h ‘intelligent inter-city electric multiple-unit’ which integrates digital technologies.

The four-car EMU is to be used on commuter services from Zhengzhou east to Kaifeng and south to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Henan province.

Show Fullscreen

It is designed for fast acceleration and braking, and a high passenger capacity with rapid boarding and alighting. It has an ethernet communication system and 5G networking, enabling real-time video broadcasting, an intelligent passenger information and interactive smart windows capable of displaying personalised information.

Show Fullscreen

CRRC said the interior has high-performance and eco-friendly coatings, with a material recyclability rate of 75% and a biodegradable material usage rate of over 50%.