ROMANIA: Ferotrans has purchased 33 redundant IC3 diesel multiple-units from Israel Railways

The price was reported to be between €15m and €16m.

ISR acquired 50 of the three-car DMUs manufactured by ABB Scandia, Bombardier and RAMTA in three batches between 1992 and 2005. They have now been replaced by double-deck rolling stock to increase capacity.

Iași-based Ferotrans received a passenger transport licence in May, and is currently working on plans to operate the units once they are authorised for use in Romania.