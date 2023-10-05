Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Lombardia regional transport company Ferrovie Nord Milano and Alstom unveiled the first hydrogen fuel cell powered Coradia Stream multiple-unit at the Expo Ferroviaria trade fair in Milano on October 3. They said it would be the first fuel cell multiple-unit to enter revenue service in Italy.

Alstom is supplying six hydrogen multiple-units under a November 2020 contract, with an option for eight more. The initial six are due to enter service from late 2024 or early 2025 on regional infrastructure manager Ferrovienord’s 103 km non-electrified Brescia – Iseo – Edolo line, which is operated by the Trenord joint venture of FNM and national operator Trenitalia. They will replace aging Fiat Aln668 diesel multiple-units.

The procurement of the trains is part of the H2iseO project, which aims to create Italy’s first ‘hydrogen valley’. This included the construction of three plants for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen at Brescia, Iseo and Edolo.

The Iseo plant would initially use steam methane reforming, with the other two plants producing ‘green hydrogen’ using renewable energy from 2025.

The commissioning of 40 hydrogen buses is also part of the project, aiming to replace the entire fleet used by Ferrovienord Autoservizi.

The trainsets have 260 seats and a range of 600 km without refuelling.

They were developed at Alstom’s Savigliano site, with certification, production and testing at Vado Ligure, components supplied from the Sesto San Giovanni plant, and signalling equipment from Bologna.

‘Ferrovienord is working hard to build the hydrogen plants and related infrastructure in preparation for the train’s test phase and commercial service,’ said Ferrovienord President Fulvio Caradonna.