Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: DB Regio has awarded Škoda Group a contract to overhaul five double-deck push-pull trainsets which operate Nürnberg – Ingolstadt – München regional services using the high speed line, with an option for a sixth.

Each NIM Express trainset comprises a driving coach, four intermediate coaches, an end coach and a Škoda 109E electric locomotive.

The trains have now covered nearly 1·5 million km and will undergo a comprehensive overhaul.

Show Fullscreen

The work is to be undertaken at Škoda Group’s site at Šumperk in the Czech Republic between Q3 2025 and August 2028. It will include a range of technical revisions and maintenance to maximise reliability and passenger satisfaction.

This will include overhauling the bogies, doors, traction converters, motors and wheelsets, with the possibility of additional work as required.