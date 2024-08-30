Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Regional operator Koleje Dolnośląskie and Pesa Bydgoszcz signed a 438·4m złoty contract on August 29 for the supply of 10 five-car Elf electric multiple-units with an option for 10 more.

The initial batch of 10 trains is costing 375m złoty, with the rest of the contract value covering six years of maintenance to be provided by Pesa. The order is being financed from a loan provided by the PKO Bank Polski.

‘I am pleased to announce that the largest fleet of Elf vehicles in Poland will increase to at least 35 units — all of them will run in the colours of Dolnośląskie’, said Paweł Gancarz, Marshal of the voivodship.

The new trainsets are planned to be operated throughout Dolnośląskie, but the region’s Deputy Marshal Michał Rado added that they could also be used on services running into Lubuskie voivodship as well as on the Wrocław – Oława – Brzeg – Opole route.

The first two trainsets are due to be delivered by February 2026, with all 10 to be handed over by the end of June 2026.