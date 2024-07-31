Show Fullscreen

GUINEA: The SimFer mining joint venture has awarded Wabtec a US$277m contract to supply Evolution Series ES43ACmi diesel locomotives for the Simandou iron ore project.

The number of locos is not being disclosed but is understood to be several dozen.

Wabtec said the dual-cab locomotives with a 4 500 hp Evolution Series engine will offer ‘best-in-class’ fuel efficiency, proven performance in high-temperature environments and meet UIC IIIA and US Environmental Protection Agency Tier 3 emission standards.

The order is Wabtec’s largest locomotive order from West Africa. ‘Our global team worked together to understand SimFer’s needs and provide a solution specifically tailored for Simandou’, said Wabtec President of Freight Equipment Rogerio Mendonca on July 30.

The locomotive procurement ‘represents an important milestone for the Simandou project and brings us even closer to the delivery of the TransGuinéen railway — critical infrastructure that can support economic development across the country’, said Chris Aitchison, Managing Director of the SimFer joint venture of the government of Guinea, Rio Tinto and Chalco Iron Ore Holdings.

The planned multi-user TransGuinéen railway would run for more than 600 km from Port Morébaya to Forécariah, Kassa, Nialinko and the Simandou region, enabling the exploitation of an untapped high-grade iron ore deposit.

The railway is being developed by the Compagnie du TransGuinéen joint venture of the national government (15%) and mining concessionaires Winning Consortium Simandou (42·5%) and Rio Tinto Simfer (42·5%). Costs and capacity will be shared equally between the mining companies.