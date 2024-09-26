SWITZERLAND: SBB Cargo and Stadler have signed a framework agreement at InnoTrans covering the supply of up to 129 multi-system electric locomotives, with a firm order for an initial 36.

They will be delivered between 2027 and 2035 to replace the ageing Re420 locos and support a plan to modernise and standardise the Swiss freight fleet by 2050.

SBB Cargo’s aim is to replace its 200 mainline locomotives of five different types with one type, to have one type of shunting loco, and three instead of 27 types of wagon. Standardisation and modernisation is expected to reduce the operating costs of the fleet by around 60%.

‘A modern and efficient fleet is a prerequisite for successful rail freight transport at SBB’, said Alexander Muhm, Head of Freight Services at the operator. ‘We are confident that we are acquiring a locomotive with which we can reliably serve our customers and lead Swiss rail freight transport forward into the future. ’

Four-axle locos

The Stadler locos will meet TSI requirements and can be equipped with various country packages; the initial locos will be configured for Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

The four-axle locos will be equipped for 25 kV 50 Hz, 15 kV 16·7 Hz and 3 kV DC, with a tractive power of 7 MW and maximum tractive effort of up to 350 kN at wheel rim .

The flexible design offers the ability to include two 500 kW diesel engines or two traction battery modules - or a combination of both - providing up to 2 MW for last mile operations on non-electrified tracks. In the first tranche, 22 locos will be equipped with the last-mile module.

The cabs will have HVAC, two rear-view cameras and two side control panels for shunting operations. The locos will be equipped with radio remote controls for shunting, and there is an option for digital automatic couplers.

Muhm said ‘the locomotives will make a significant contribution to automating our operations, making them more efficient and thus putting rail freight transport on an economically sound footing.’

Announcing the order on September 26, Iñigo Parra, Executive Vice-President of Stadler Spain, said ‘we have used all of our experience from previous successful families to offer the next-generation solution for rail transportation with the new Bo-Bo locomotive . I am convinced it will set a new standard in this segment.’