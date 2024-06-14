Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: The first of 10 ETS3 long-distance trainsets for national railway KTMB’s electrified west coast corridor was rolled at CRRC Zhuzhou’s factory in China on June 7.

The contract was awarded in 2020. The first two trainsets are to be manufactured in China, and the rest in Malaysia in partnership with KTMB. Deliveries are to be completed by August 2025.

Show Fullscreen

The 160 km/h, metre-gauge trainset designated Class 94 is the third generation of electric trainset developed by CRRC for KTMB. It has 312 seats, including 36 in business class, and it is equipped with an intelligent driver assistance system to reduce energy consumption.