USA: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has ordered a further 41 Hyundai Rotem double-deck coaches for use on Boston commuter services.

The firm order signed on August 14 has been placed using an option on a 2019 order for 83 cars, of which 76 have been now been delivered and 64 are in service. The option takes the total value of the order to $305m.

‘As we continue to see a strong return of our ridership on commuter rail, investing in our rolling stock allows us to not only improve service levels but provides the public with a more comfortable and reliable experience’, said MBTA CEO & General Manager Phillip Eng.

The coaches have 179 seats, designated areas for passengers with disabilities, real-time information with automated announcements, accessible toilets with hands-free taps, USB ports at tables, warm-white LED lighting and bicycle racks.

Safety features include defibrillators in the driving cars, emergency intercom units, anti-slip paint in vestibules and updated signs including Braille.