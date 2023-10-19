Show Fullscreen

USA: Chicago commuter operator Metra has been awarded a $169·3m federal Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement grant for the purchase of up to 16 battery multiple-units.

Metra said the zero-emission trainsets are ‘likely’ to be used on its Rock Island Line, benefiting the air quality in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

The battery units would allow Metra to retire some of its oldest coaches and most polluting diesel locomotives. The operator expects that battery trains would be able to accelerate and brake faster than its loco-hauled trains, and offer a more economical and environmentally friendly way to provide the same or better levels of service, particularly during off-peak times, in support of its ambition to provide a more frequent all-day service.

Metra issued a request for proposals for battery-powered trains in September 2022, and is currently reviewing the responses.

‘We think zero-emission trainsets could be an exciting and positive addition to Metra’s fleet’, said CEO & Executive Director Jim Derwinski on October 17. ’Beyond the environmental and noise reduction benefits, they also offer savings in energy consumption as well as better efficiency, flexibility and reliability.

‘Along with our other initiatives, they would continue to make Metra a responsible and effective leader in green energy technology.’