MOROCCO: National railway ONCF has selected three manufacturers to supply up to 168 high speed, inter-city and suburban trainsets worth up to 29bn dirhams.

High speed trains

Alstom has been selected to supply a further 12 high speed trainsets to support the extension of the Tanger – Kénitra high speed line to Casablanca and Marrakech. There are options for six more trainsets.

An initial agreement for the order was announced during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to King Mohammed VI in October.

On February 26 Alstom told Railway Gazette International ‘we are delighted to have been awarded the Tender 1 contract, and we look forward to continuing to write the history of high speed rail in Morocco as a partner of ONCF’. Further details are to follow after the contract is formally signed.

Inter-city trains

CAF has been selected to supply 30 electric trainsets for 200 km/h inter-city services, with options for a further 10 and for the provision of technical assistance and spare parts.

ONCF plans to use the trains to improve the quality of services between Fez, Kénitra and Marrakech, replacing locomotive-hauled coaches to strengthen regional connectivity and increase capacity.

CAF said winning its first order from Morocco is a ‘major milestone’. The modern trains it has designed for ONCF would offer ‘the highest levels of performance and comfort’, with more than 500 seats and spaces for people with reduced mobility.

The order worth almost €600m is being financed by the Spanish government’s FIEM business internationalisation fund.

RER trains

Hyundai Rotem has been selected for a €1·47bn contract supply 110 double-deck 160 km/h electric multiple-units for RER suburban and regional services.

The South Korean company told Railway Gazette International it would supply ‘high-quality trains that passengers can use safely and conveniently’. The contract will include technology transfer and localisation requirements, with a view to developing exports in the medium and long term.

Global procurement

ONCF launched a global procurement process to support plans to modernise its fleet, handle expected traffic growth and undertake expansion projects. These are focused in particular on the development of RER commuter services around cities and the extension of the high speed network.

It said the orders announced on February 26 had been finalised following competitive dialogue with the main rolling stock suppliers. This identified the best and most economically advantageous offers, which are being entirely financed by partners in the manufacturer’s countries of origin.

ONCF also plans to agree multi-year maintenance partnerships with the suppliers.