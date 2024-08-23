Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Swiss Federal Railways has awarded Stadler a SFr140m contract to supply 11 narrow-bodied electric multiple-units for use on Seetalbahn services from Luzern to Emmenbrücke and Lenzburg.

The route between Emmenbrücke and Lenzburg was originally built partly as a roadside light railway, and vehicles are restricted to a maximum width of 2 700 mm. The platforms are also 200 mm lower than is standard on the SBB network.

Announcing the order on August 23, SBB said the new EMUs would enter service from December 2029, gradually replacing the line’s currently fleet of 15 customised Stadler GTW units by mid-2030.

Stadler was the only manufacturer to submit a bid for the fleet replacement tender called in November 2023. SBB originally planned to order 10 units, but an increase to 11 to ensure a more robust service was agreed with the federal government and cantons of Aargau and Luzern.

The 15 kV 16·7 Hz EMUs, to be branded Seetaler, will have more space for bicycles, pushchairs and large luggage, as well as power sockets and good mobile phone reception.

There will be improved access from the two different platform heights, an accessible toilet and two wheelchair spaces including one in first class.