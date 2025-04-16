Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Stadler has signed a contract to supply eight customised diesel-battery hybrid multiple-units for the narrow gauge Nice – Digne line operated by Chemins de Fer de Provence.

The two-car units will be manufactured at Bussnang in Switzerland to replace CP’s legacy diesel fleet on the 151 km metre-gauge line from 2028.

The adoption of a hybrid traction package is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 77%. battery power will be used in the Nice urban area where a charging point is to be provided, and the biodiesel-fuelled engine will provide power on rural sections of the route.

‘Passengers can look forward to travelling on state-of-the-art, comfortable trains, which take them to their destination in a more sustainable way’, said Ansgar Brockmeyer, Head of Marketing & Sales at Stadler, on April 16.

The order forms part of a €130m upgrade of the line which the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur région is funding under a 2024 agreement which includes station renovation works and easier ticketing. The trains will be maintained at a €42m depot and workshop to be built at Lingostière.