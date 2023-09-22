Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Newag unveiled the first 200 km/h version of its Griffin multi-system electric locomotive at the 15th Trako International Railway Fair in Gdańsk on September 20.

National long-distance operator PKP Intercity placed a 258·6m złoty order for 10 Griffin E4MSP locomotives capable of 200 km/h operation in October 2021. In June this year it exercised an option for five more, taking the total value to 388m złoty.

Show Fullscreen

The 19·9 m long, 89 tonne four-axle loco is equipped for operation under 3 kV DC, 15 kV 16·7 Hz and 25 kV 50 Hz electrification. It has ETCS onboard equipment, and a remote diagnostics system for real-time condition monitoring.

The first of the locos are expected to enter revenue service in 2024.

Show Fullscreen

The contract requires the manufacturer to obtain authorisation for operation in Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and the locos are to be used on Warszawa – Berlin, Przemyśl – Berlin, Gdynia – Berlin and Gdynia – Warszawa – Katowice – Wien services.

‘PKP Intercity is investing in modern locomotives that will significantly contribute to the development of the transport offer’, said Andrzej Bittel, Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure. ‘Poles will travel faster not only to many cities in the country, but also in Europe. Additionally, expanding the fleet with additional electric vehicles is another step on the way to achieving climate neutrality.’