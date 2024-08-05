Show Fullscreen

USA: The board of New Jersey’s NJ Transit has approved an order for 36 more Alstom Multilevel III electric multiple-unit cars.

The maximum price of the order approved on July 24 is $170m plus 5% for contingencies.

It is being placed using a December 2018 contract with what was then Bombardier Transportation. This covered an initial 113 cars worth $670m, with options for up to 636 more; a batch of 25 was ordered in February 2022. Deliveries under the initial order are to begin this year.

The orders will support NJ Transit’s plan to phase out its oldest single deck cars. The replacement vehicles will have a higher maximum speed of 175 km/h and comply with the latest federal regulations, including having Positive Train Control. Passenger amenities will include information displays and USB charging ports.

‘These new cars will substantially reduce the overall age of the rail fleet, improving reliability, capacity and customer comfort’, said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S Corbett.