NORWAY: The first of the Class 77 electric multiple-units ordered by state rolling stock owner Norske Tog has been unveiled at Alstom’s Salzgitter factory in Germany.

The six-car 200 km/h trainsets from the Coradia Nordic family will be used to increase capacity on the busiest lines in the Oslo area.

’It was great to see our new trains materialise — the trains will be perfectly suited to their intended use, and we are confident that the carriages will delight commuters’, said Hans Arne Dingtorp, Project Manager at Norske Tog.

In December 2021 Norske Tog awarded Alstom a framework agreement to supply up to 200 Coradia Nordic regional trainsets worth €1·8bn.

There was an initial firm order for 30, which are to enter service during 2025 following extensive winter testing. They are to be used on commuter and regional services from Oslo to Ski and Stabekk, replacing 40-year old trains to provide greater comfort and capacity.

A further firm order for 25 EMUs worth €230m was announced in February 2023.

The trains will have a capacity of 778 passengers, a 40% increase on those being replaced, with 294 seats arranged 2+2, compared to between 238 and 303 seats on the current trains. There will be multipurpose areas for bicycles, pushchairs and to provide standing space.

Accessibility features will include low-floor entrances throughout, wheelchair lifts for low platforms, hearing loops and an accessible toilet.

Wabtec is supplying heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units with a natural R290 refrigerant, and door systems with sliding steps and touchless passenger detection

The fleet will be equipped with ETCS.