Show Fullscreen

NORWAY: Wabtec is to deliver the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units and door systems for up to 200 Coradia Stream electric multiple-units which Alstom is to supply to national rolling stock company Norske Tog.

The first of the Class 77 EMUs ordered under the 2021 framework agreement are to be used on commuter and regional services from Oslo to Ski and Stabekk.

Wabtec will supply an initial batch of 180 saloon and 60 cab HVAC units this year, along with 720 door systems and gap fillers.

Wabtec’s Green Air HVAC uses a natural R290 refrigerant, with a Global Warming Potential — a measure of how much infrared radiation a greenhouse gas would absorb in the atmosphere — of 0·02, lower than a synthetic refrigerant such as R-134a which has a GWP of 1 430. Green Air is also up to 30% lighter than CO 2 systems.

The double-sliding doors will be 30% more compact and 20 kg lighter than previous products. They will have a sliding step, touchless passenger detection and be designed for the tough environment including low temperatures. They will include cybersecure-ready DLCNext+ control units.

The rolling stock subsystems ‘will deliver the industry-leading performance in terms of comfort, cost effectiveness, environmental stewardship, operability and safety’, said President of Wabtec’s Transit business Pascal Schweitzer on February 12.