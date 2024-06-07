Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: Railway reform authority ARF has confirmed Pesa Bydgoszcz as the winner of a contract to supply 20 electric multiple-units for InterRegio services, after a court required a review of the bids following an appeal by Alstom.

The contract is worth €168m for the rolling stock plus €56m for maintenance. It is being financed through the National Recovery & Resilience Plan, which requires delivery by the end of 2026.

The 160 km/h three-car 25 kV 50 Hz EMUs are to be based on Elf2EU sets ordered by RegioJet. They will have 192 seats in two classes and will be fitted with the PZB 90 train protection system.