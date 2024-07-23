Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: The Department of Transportation is to work with the Department of Science & Technology to develop a second prototype diesel-electric train.

An initial prototype known as the Hybrid Electric Train which used a diesel engine and regenerative braking to charge batteries was developed by the Department of Science & Technology’s Metals Industry Research & Development Centre and Philippine National Railways. Testing began in 2018, and it became part of the Philippine National Railways fleet in June 2019, operating on the Calamba – Alabang route for a time.

Speaking in June, Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino said DOTr and PNR are considering using HETs on services between Calamba and Matnog which use the partly moribund South Long Haul route running from Manila towards Legaspi.

‘The hybrid trains of MIRDC and DOST are indeed efficient, effective and a good mode of transportation for us’, he said. ‘We have decided to join forces once again to build a second prototype train that we can all be proud of.’

He said the hybrid technology could also be adapted for road vehicles.