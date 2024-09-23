Show Fullscreen

CHILE: Representatives of EFE Trenes de Chile have visited the Caxias do Sul factory of Marcopolo Rail in Brazil to see the production of diesel multiple-units the operator has ordered.

EFE signed a contract with Marcopolo Rail in January 2023 for the supply of three two-car Prosper VLT diesel multiple-units. They are intended for use on the 88 km metre-gauge line that links the coastal resort of Constitución with Talca, renovation of which was completed in November 2022.

The EFE delegation inspected the production process and the livery of the vehicles. The three DMUs are due to be delivered to Chile at the end of this year.