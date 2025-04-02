Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Locally owned regional train operator Koleje Mazowieckie has placed two orders for electric and diesel multiple-units to modernise its fleet.

A firm order for Stadler to supply a further 14 five-car ER160 Flirt3 electric multiple units and provide 18 years of maintenance was announced on March 31. ‘This is not only an investment in modern rolling stock but also in the future of the entire region’, said the operator’s CEO Robert Stępień. ‘Modern trains significantly improve the travel experience of the passengers who use our services. As one of the most modern regional operators in Poland, we strive to maintain the highest standards.’

EU funding is covering 162m złoty of the 669m złoty cost of the order. It has been placed using the third of four options available under a June 2024 framework agreement for up to 75 units, and takes the firm orders to 64 units.

Koleje Mazowieckie already operates 10 Flirts purchased under a 2006 contract and 61 from a 2018 framework agreement.

The first units from the latest batch are to be delivered from Stadler’s Siedlce factory within 24 months. They will operate on routes serving Siedlce, Łowicz, Skierniewice, Radom and Działdowo.

The five-car units will have a capacity of 600 passengers including 279 seated. Features will include defibrillators and intercoms allowing direct contact with the driver in case of emergencies. They will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and be equipped ETCS Level 2.

Koleje Mazowieckie has also ordered six two-car 231Ma DMUs from Pesa Bydgoszcz for use from Q2 2028 on the Tłuszcz – Ostrołęka – Chorzele , Sochaczew – Kutno – Płock – Sierpc – Nasielsk – Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki and Siedlce – Czeremcha routes.

Koleje Mazowieckie board member Czesław Sulima said hydrogen or battery trains had been considered, but rejected because of the unknown long-term cost implications.