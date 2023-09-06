Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Russian Railways has awarded Transmashholding a contract to supply 13 EP2DM DC electric multiple-units totalling 76 cars by the end of the year.

The agreement was signed on August 24 at the 1520 Pro//Dvizhenie.Expo trade fair in St Petersburg, where the first of the trains was on display ahead of entering service in Tyumen oblast during September.

The EMUs feature Russian-made technology, including an updated cab front design and refreshed interior layout and electronic controls.

Other EMUs from the batch will join the suburban fleets in the Yaroslavl, Samara, Penza, Sverdlovsk, Omsk, Novosibirsk and Kemerovo oblasts, the republic of Mordovia and Perm krai.