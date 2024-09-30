Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Sihltal Zürich Uetliberg Bahn has awarded Stadler a contract to supply 17 three-car Flirt EMUs for use on the 13·2 km S-Bahn route S4 between Zürich HB and Sihlwald.

These will replace eight sets of life-expired loco-hauled single and double-deck stock on the Sihltalbahn. The single-deck EMUs will operate in pairs at peak times and are expected to offer faster boarding and alighting.

The 63 m long EMUs will have six low-floor entrances, 140 seats and 265 standing places.

The SFr160m contract was signed on September 17, with entry into service planned from early summer 2028 to July 2029. There are options to order up to 10 more EMUs.

‘This is the largest rolling stock procurement in the history of SZU’, said Chair Andrea Felix. ’The procurement is a central element of our SZU_4.0 modernisation programme to expand the range of services for our customers, both qualitatively and quantitatively. In the coming years, SZU will make a total investment of SFr800m.’