SWEDEN: SJ has awarded Alstom a further two-year contract for the maintenance of night trains at depots in Luleå and Stockholm.

The contract announced on March 14 covers 75 coaches and 12 Rc6 electric locomotives used on Stockholm – Umeå – Luleå – Narvik services. Alstom has been responsible for maintenance since 2013.

At the end of 2024, Alstom also signed a 10-year full maintenance contract for VR Norrtåg’s fleet of 12 Coradia Nordic EMUs in Umeå and Luleå.

To accommodate its growing maintenance activities in northern Sweden, Alstom is upgrading its Luleå depot and investing in data-driven asset management at its Maintenance Performance Centre, which is based in Sweden.

‘We are excited to expand and grow in northern Sweden, both in terms of depot staff and administrative personnel’, said Lisa Harlin, Head of the North Business Area at Alstom in Sweden. ‘Working with these vehicles requires a special type of experience and problem-solving.’