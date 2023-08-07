Show Fullscreen

TANZANIA: The first of the electric locomotives and multiple-units which Hyundai Rotem is to supply for Tanzania Railways Corp’s standard gauge line have been unveiled at the manufacturer’s Changwon factory in South Korea.

Show Fullscreen

Guests at the event on July 26 included Tanzanian Ambassador Togolani Edriss Mavura.

Show Fullscreen

In July 2021 TRC awarded Hyundai Rotem a 335·4bn won contract to supply 17 four-axle 25 kV 50 Hz electric locomotives and 10 EMUs for the 546 km standard gauge line which is under construction between Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Makutopora.

Show Fullscreen

Hyundai Rotem then awarded Škoda Transportation a KC580m subcontract to supply the electrical equipment for the locos from its plant at Plzeň in the Czech Republic.

Show Fullscreen

The 10 six- and eight-car EMUs branded as Treni Zilizochongoka are being designed and manufactured with the local climate in mind.

Show Fullscreen

Hyundai Rotem said it had been selected for the contract because of its experience of supplying vehicles to Egypt, Tunisia and Nigeria.