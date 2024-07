Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: The Karpaty wagon factory has developed five models of grain hopper wagon using newly-sourced domestically produced components.

This will enable wagon production to continue despite the loss of the Azovstal and Azovmash plants in Mariupol as a result of Russia’s full scale invasion.

Last year Karpaty produced 567 wagons, a 5% increase in 2022, and this year the US Agency for International Development has ordered 300 grain wagons from the company.