UKRAINE: National railway Ukrzaliznytsia has awarded Bulgarian company Express Service a €6m contract to supply 10 battery-powered shunters and spare parts.

The ES3000 three-axle shunters will be able to haul trains of up to 3 000 tonnes at speeds of up to 15 km/h.

Deliveries are scheduled to run from Q3 2025 until the end of 2026.

The order has been placed within the framework of the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development’s emergency support for Ukrainian railways following Russia’s full-scale invasion.