INNOTRANS: Ukrainian rolling stock manufacturer Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works is to showcase its product portfolio at the upcoming Berlin fair, with its Sggrss 80 ft articulated flat wagon at the heart of its display.

The company’s stand in Hall 3.2 will showcase the design for two Sggrss 80 prototypes which have successfully obtained certification from the European Union Agency for Railways for use in the EU. The ERA approvals came in September and October last year, and in December KVSZ received certification for the series production of Sggrss 80 vehicles.

KVSZ developed the wagon to move large-tonnage containers and swap bodies. It is 26·39 m long over the buffers, with a deck height above rail of 1 155 mm, tare weight of 27 tonnes and a maximum payload of 108 tonnes at 100 km/h or 93 tonnes at 120 km/h.

KVSZ claims that it is the first company in Ukraine to receive certification to produce freight wagons for the 1 435 mm gauge market and fulfilling European TSI requirements.

The company has also manufactured a prototype Sggmrss 90 intermodal wagon type, which is now undergoing tests as part of the European certification process.

‘We hope that the new product line will allow KVSZ to expand its sales markets and meet the needs of both EU and Ukrainian companies operating on the 1 435 mm gauge’, the company told Railway Gazette International.

‘By participation at InnoTrans, despite the rather difficult situation in our country, we are ready to demonstrate to the international audience the capabilities of the leading Ukrainian manufacturers, their readiness for new business contacts, strengthening and development of existing partnerships, primarily with the world’s leading suppliers of components for passenger rail transport and rolling stock for the metro and freight wagon market’, added a spokesperson.