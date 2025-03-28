Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: Mining company Vale has ordered 50 Wabtec Evolution Series diesel locomotives to modernise operations and lower carbon emissions on its Vitória a Minas and Carajás railways.

The order announced on March 26 covers 36 EVOBBW locomotives for EFVM, and 14 ES58ACi locomotives for EFC.

They will be able to operate on biodiesel, and Vale and Wabtec plan to conduct tests to assess the possibility of increasing the percentage of biodiesel in the future.

The locos will feature wide cabs for improved ergonomics and comfort, as well as easy access to for the maintenance of on-board systems.

Wabtec is to manufacture the locomotives at its plant in Contagem for delivery from in 2026.