Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Northrail’s parent RIVE Private Investment has awarded Siemens Mobility a framework contract for the supply of Vectron locomotives. A firm order has been placed for an initial 15 to be delivered in 2026-27, and this includes an eight-year comprehensive full-service agreement.

There is an option to order a further 35 locomotives and to extend the service contract by eight years. Siemens Mobility’s Railigent X suite will be used to support for maintenance.

The signing took place immediately before the handover of the 40th Vectron Dual Mode from a previous contract, the latest addition to Northrail’s fleet of around 250 locomotives and 180 multiple-units and coaches.

‘With Siemens Mobility, we have a partner whose technical expertise and comprehensive service approach will support us in our continued sustainable growth and the optimisation of our operations’, said Northrail CIO & CCO Michael Trentzsch on February 20.