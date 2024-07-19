Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Südleasing has ordered 20 Siemens Mobility Vectron multi-system electric locomotives which will be leased by SBB Cargo International under a long-term contract with a flexible term.

The locos are to be equipped with the XLoad package to increase haulage capacity, and approved for operation in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy and the Netherlands.

They will take the operator’s Vectron fleet to 78 locos. ‘Vectron is the ideal locomotive for providing interoperable service between the Netherlands and Italy’, said SBB Cargo International CEO Sven Flore when the order was announced on July 18. ‘The XLoad package will enable us to run longer and heavier trains in single traction through the Alps, eliminating the need for a more expensive six-axle locomotive.’

The contract includes 15 years of maintenance by the manufacturer, and takes the number of Vectons sold to 180 in Switzerland and almost 2 500 across 16 countries.