Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Wabtec has begun maintaining locomotives at Gooty in Andhra Pradesh under a model which sees Indian Railways provide the infrastructure and staff while the manufacturer leads technical supervision to meet availability, reliability and fuel efficiency targets.

The three-year contract covers the regular maintenance of up to 250 Evolution Series diesel freight locos used by IR’s South Central, Central and East Coast railways.

‘The Gooty Maintenance Shed represents a critical milestone in our partnership with Indian Railways and a commitment to excellence, delivering high availability, reliability, and setting new quality standards for locomotive service operations in India’, said Sandeep Selot, Managing Director & Vice-President of the Wabtec Freight Business, on July 25. ‘It will complement our existing locomotive maintenance operations in Roza in the north and Gandhidham in the western part of the country.’

Wabtec currently employs 3 000 people in India, and has supplied Indian Railways with more than 600 locomotives and subsystems for 18 000 LHB coaches.