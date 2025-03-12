Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Open access operator Westbahn has awarded Stadler a contract to supply three Smile high speed trainsets to enable it to introduce Wien – Graz – Klagenfurt – Villach services from March 2026.

Announcing the order on March 12, Stadler said the 250 km/h trains to be built at its Bussnang plant in Switzerland would significantly enhance the passenger experience.

In technical terms, they will be similar to the ‘tried-and-tested’ Smile (Schneller Mehrsystemfähiger Innovativer Leichter Expresszug, or ‘fast multi-system innovative light express train’) EMUs operated by Swiss Federal Railways under the name Giruno and will benefit from their approvals process. There will be some design refinements to suit Westbahn’s requirements

Westbahn Smile trainsets Cars 11 Length m 202 Maximum speed km/h 250 Maximum acceleration m/s2 0·77 Gauge mm 1 435 Electrification systems 15 kV 16·7 Hz, 25 kV 50 Hz, 3 kV DC Authorisation Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Austria

The 11-car trains for Westbahn will have a ‘light, airy, open design’, with air-conditioned and pressure-resistant vehicles, areas for bicycles, adjustable seats in all classes, free wi-fi, USB ports and power sockets at every seat.

They will have step-free access from 550 mm and 760 mm high platforms and accessible toilets in each coach.

Stadler said commissioning normally takes four to five years, but it has set a target for all three trainsets to enter service within two years of contract signature.

‘We are delighted to have an innovative and forward-looking partner in Westbahn, and together, be able to deploy state-of-the-art high speed trains within a very short space of time’, said Christian Diewald, Managing Director of Stadler Austria.