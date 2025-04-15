Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Gemco Rail and supply partner CRRC Qiqihar Railway Rolling Stock have delivered the first of 100 iron order wagons which are to be produced in Western Australia for Rio Tinto.

The order signed in June 2023 is worth about A$150m, including ongoing bearing refurbishment.

Gemco is to produce the first 40 of the 118 tonne capacity wagons at its site at Forrestfield in Perth, and the rest at a new facility which is being established at Karratha in the Pilbara region. This is to begin production later this year, delivering 10 wagons per year and supporting up to 25 jobs.

Rio Tinto operates about 13 500 ore wagons across its Pilbara rail network, and replaces about 10 per year.

‘We are establishing new manufacturing capability in the Pilbara that will create a reliable and sustainable supply chain to support our operations and the regional economy for years to come’, said Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott when the first wagon was unveiled on April 3.

State support

The state government’s Local Manufacturing Investment Fund has provided A$6·9m to support the upgrade and development of the two production facilities.

A further grant of $340 929 was provided to modernise manufacturing and maintenance equipment at Forrestfield for a separate contract to supply 40 wagons to BHP.

‘Our vision for Western Australia’s future is clear: we want to continue working closely with the resources industry to diversify our nation-leading economy and make more things here’, said state Premier Roger Cook. ‘These railcars are an excellent example of that vision already in action.’