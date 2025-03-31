Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: National passenger operator ZSSK has called two tenders for the supply of battery-electric and inter-city trainsets.

The BEMU contract would cover 16 trainsets with options for 20 more. The order worth an estimated €136m+VAT is to be financed from EU funds. The operator will assess proposals on efficiency, operating costs and battery life. Batteries will be required to maintain a guaranteed range over the eight-year warranty period.

‘Battery trains are the technology of the future’, said ZSSK CEO Peter Helexa. ‘This project means a more ecological, quieter and more modern way of travelling, which will significantly improve the quality of rail transport in the regions. At the same time, it will improve the conditions for our employees, who will work with new, more reliable and efficient technology.’

ZSSK is also seeking eight 200 km/h inter-city trainsets for Košice – Bratislava - Wien services, with an option for seven more.

These must have at least 550 seats, including 75 in first class, with a bistro car, an information desk and space for passengers with children, passengers with reduced mobility and bicycles. They need to be equipped with ETCS and GSM-R.

‘The procurement of these electric units is a historic step for ZSSK and represents a fundamental shift in the quality of long-distance travel in Slovakia’, said Helexa. ‘Passengers can look forward to a modern interior, the highest comfort and advanced technology.’