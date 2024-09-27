INNOTRANS: The first of 10 multifunctional maintenance vehicles for the München U-Bahn has been handed over at an event which included a brass band to create what manufacturer Robel Bahnbaumaschinen called a ‘traditional Oktoberfest atmosphere’ at the Berlin show.

The Freilassing-based company is supplying a batch of 10 bidirectional vehicles from its Rorunner E³ series. The tri-mode cars are able to use the third-rail power supply when running to work sites, with battery power for zero-emission and low noise on-site operation and to power the crane. A diesel generator can provide back-up power for long shifts.

The vehicles are suitable for bidirectional working, with a crane at both ends and loading platforms on both sides.

‘We are very proud of this vehicle’, said Robel Managing Director Wolfgang Fally, noting that it was the ‘result of our long-term collaboration with the municipal utilities. Together we have succeeded in finding technological solutions for existing and future requirements. But what really counts is the smooth and at the same time human and environmentally-friendly operation.’

‘With the new hybrid rail vehicles, we can significantly improve the working conditions for our employees’, added Oliver Glaser, Head of the Rail Division at city utility company Stadtwerke München and board member of metro operator MVG.

‘In addition, we are technically able to ensure the maintenance of the infrastructure and the corresponding logistics and to meet the increased requirements.’