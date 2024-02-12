Show Fullscreen

UK: The Department for Transport has announced £24m of funding for the delivery of works to increase capacity at Bradford Forster Square station.

A further £4m has previously been spent on design work for the project, which includes a new platform, relocating a crossover and associated resignalling to improve performance and reduce dwell times.

Subject to future funding decisions, this could result in an extra five LNER services a day at the station. ‘Our timetable plans will be announced nearer the time, and need approval by the Department for Transport, but we would expect to see a big increase in the number of LNER services’, said the inter-city operator’s Safety & Operations Director Warrick Dent when the funding was announced on January 30.

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the new platform would ‘provide much needed additional capacity and connectivity for Bradford in time for the district’s year as City of Culture in 2025 and for generations to come enabling greater mobility and access to opportunity across the district’.