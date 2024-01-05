Show Fullscreen

UK: Tyne & Wear transport body and metro operator Nexus has announced a range of jobs, apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships which are now open for applications.

‘Apprenticeships are vital for the long-term future of Nexus’, said Head of Learning Heather Blevins on December 28. ‘We are committed to developing early career paths, providing solid succession planning for critical roles.’

She added that Nexus apprentices ‘have a high chance of getting a job at the end, with nine out of 10 previous apprentices going on to have a long term career in our organisation’.

Applications are open until January 12 for seven roles in the Quality, Health, Safety, Security & Environment team.

Applications are open until February 29 for seven apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships in business administration, digital marketing, market research, transport planning, data analysis, ICT and corporate responsibility.