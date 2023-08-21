UK: Recognising the increasing number of initiatives across the rail sector being driven by devolved governments, regional administrations and local authorities, the 26th Rail Business Awards will include a new award for the Regional Initiative of the Year.

This category aims to recognise and celebrate successful efforts to improve the provision of rail services and investment in related facilities led by or delivered on behalf of devolved administrations in any part of the UK.

Judges will be looking for evidence of:

measures to enhance the quality of service provided to rail users and/or improve the operation and performance of regional rail services;

improvements to the overall customer experience for either passengers or freight users;

close co-operation and co-ordination with regional and devolved authorities to maximise the benefits of any initiative;

benefits to train or infrastructure operators and/or local transport authorities, including increased customer numbers, efficiency improvements and revenue growth;

a positive impact on overall business and financial performance.

Entries for the 26th Rail Business Awards will close on October 6. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Thursday February 22 2024.

Further details of the categories and how to enter can be found at www.railbusinessawards.com