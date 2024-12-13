Show Fullscreen

UK: The Chartered Institution of Railway Operators and Keele University are to launch a rail MBA programme in February 2025. This is designed to enable rail professionals to gain access to affordable and industry specific master’s level higher education.

It will provide senior leader experience, combining core skills and behaviours with rail learning focused on Comparative Railway Operations and Railway Systems Integration.

The two-year course will have two annual intakes, in February and September each year. Typical requirements will be at least three years of relevant work experience and a 2:2 honours degree or equivalent, but formal qualifications may be waived where candidates can demonstrate significant experience.

It will be eligible for levy funding as its delivery is embedded in the Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship.