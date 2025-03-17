Show Fullscreen

UK: Two more training courses have been launched by the Rail Safety & Standards Board. One will help frontline rail workers develop leadership skills for a ‘dynamic and complex’ environment, and another is aimed at equipping operational decision-makers with the skills to make rational choices under pressure.

‘Developing employees’ capabilities is critical during this period of rapid evolution in the rail industry, as it not only enables them to cope with the pace of change but also instils the confidence needed to navigate new challenges effectively’, said RSSB’s Head of Learning & Development Thanuja Kandasamy on March 6.

‘Our courses are designed and delivered by experts in their field and are regularly updated to reflect the ever-changing environment of the rail sector.’