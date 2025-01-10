Show Fullscreen

UK: Train operator TransPennine Express has launched a free virtual work experience programme aimed at anyone interested in a career in rail.

The course developed with Springpod gives an insight into what it’s like to work at the operator, exploring how timetables are put together, what it takes to keep trains running and what key roles such as a station assistant or onboard catering.

The eight self-paced modules include hands-on activities and core employability skills for rail and beyond, including communication, teamwork and leadership.

The programme runs until May 5 2025 and is open to anyone aged 13 and above. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion.

‘Whether you are just starting out, fancy a career change or just want to find out more about working on the railway, our virtual work experience course is a good place to start’, said People Director Nicola Buckley on January 8. ‘It has been designed to give people transferable skills that are going to help build confidence to apply for opportunities either with TPE or other employers in the rail industry and beyond.’