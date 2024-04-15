Show Fullscreen

UK: Greater Anglia is offering paid industrial placements providing students practical experience in the field they are studying in across eight departments ranging from HR and marketing to IT and asset management.

The scheme is being offered as the third year of a degree at the University of Essex in Colchester, the University of East Anglia in Norwich, the University of East London in Stratford and Anglia Ruskin’s Chelmsford and Cambridge campuses.

The placements start in September 2024, with participants being paid £20 075 and getting free travel across the Greater Anglia network.

‘Our placement students have played roles in vital projects over the years, from being involved with the roll-out of our new trains to assisting with marketing campaigns, and we can’t wait to see what the successful candidates can bring to the table this year’, said Greater Anglia’s Early Careers & Apprenticeships Manager Viktorija Novikova on April 10.