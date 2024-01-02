Show Fullscreen

UK: Signapse is aiming to improve access to real-time passenger information by using AI to translate messages at stations and on trains into British Sign Language.

The specialist technology company is working with Network Rail, South Western Railway and Whoosh Media on the project, which has been awarded First of a Kind funding from the Department for Transport’s Small Business Research Initiative.

Computer vision techniques and natural language processing will translate travel announcements instantly into sign language, including departures, arrivals, delays, cancellations and safety notifications.

Deaf passengers will be able to access the sign language translations on demand through their mobile devices.

‘We have an opportunity through AI innovation to build a future where barriers to communication are dismantled’, said Signapse CEO Sally Chalk. ‘Real-time sign language integration truly empowers deaf individuals with the information they need when travelling while boosting confidence, safety and accessibility for all.’