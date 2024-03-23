Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Adelaide suburban train operator Keolis Downer Adelaide has been accredited under the Communication Access Symbol initiative to help passengers with communication difficulties.

Accreditation involved 234 front line staff completing nine months of specialised training.

Tools include communication cards and vision boards showing stations and key points of interest, along with the alphabet so the user can select letters and spell out words.

‘For passengers such as myself who are unable to use speech to communicate, it’s a huge confidence boost that the front line rail staff have been specially trained to help’, said Margie Charlesworth, a commuter on the Outer Harbor Line who was born with cerebral palsy.

‘The feeling of independence and inclusivity is very important to me especially when using public transport, and the Communication Access Symbol gives you a real sense of comfort that someone can and will take the time to assist you.’