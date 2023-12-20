Show Fullscreen

UK: Greater Anglia’s 38 Stadler Class 755 regional electro-diesel multiple-units can now switch traction modes on the move, a design feature which they have not been able to exploit since their entry to traffic in mid-2019.

The operator worked closely with Network Rail and industry partners with experience of multi-mode operation to identify changeover zones and erect signs where the overhead electrification is. These zones include Ely North Junction, Haughley Junction near Stowmarket, Lakenham near Norwich and Marks Tey when the Sudbury branch joins the London – Norwich main line.

‘Dynamic power changeover means that our drivers can change to electric power on the move as soon as it is available, rather than waiting to do so at a station’, said Interim Engineering Director Benjamin Parry on December 13.