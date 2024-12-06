Show Fullscreen

UK: Specialist equipment rental company Vp has launched Vp Rail to provide direct access to a variety of rail-related capabilities from across its various divisions.

The group’s services include on-track products and equipment for communications and surveys, shoring and piling, material handling and lifting, and rail, vehicle and pedestrian access.

Vp Rail is intended to provide a single point of contact for project support, a central hire desk and streamlined quotation and invoicing process regardless of the size of the project. Vp hopes that this will make it easier for customers to work and transact with its various businesses.

‘Vp Torrent Trackside has typically been the entry point for customers wanting to buy our rail expertise’, explained director Carl Abraitis on November 26. ‘However, other parts of the group, notably Groundforce, Brandon Hire Station, TPA, ESS and UK Forks, have specialist capabilities often used by customers on these projects.

‘By creating Vp Rail we are able to offer an integrated package of services from across the group’s divisions. This approach has already been well received by a small group of customers. We look forward to rolling out our enhanced offer.’