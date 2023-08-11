Show Fullscreen

UK: The last of 150 wagons which leasing company Porterbrook has ordered from Greenbrier for use by GB Railfreight have been delivered.

The companies said on-time delivery represented a significant achievement, as the project was impacted by the pandemic, supply chain disruption, a surge in inflation and energy price increases resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The 100 FEA-G intermodal high-density twin wagons can each carry six TEU, increasing the volumes that can be transported on each train.

The 50 JNA-X box wagons are an evolution of the design, with additional strengthening and a capacity of 101·6 tonnes. They are being used for the movement of construction materials for High Speed 2 from the Peak District to Birmingham.

‘These new wagons are some of the best available in the UK right now and we’re continually adding them to our services’, said GB Railfreight Asset Director Dave Golding on August 9. ‘They have allowed us to move an extra 1·2 million tonnes of aggregate every year. Combined, they will remove circa 400 000 lorry movements from our roads a year, leading to a huge reduction in our carbon emissions and delivering significant road safety benefits.’