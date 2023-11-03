Show Fullscreen

UK: GB Railfreight has completed a four-week test of technology developed in collaboration with Icomera, DG8 and SENSEi which uses battery-powered remote sensors to share status and out-of-tolerance alerts with drivers and control centres during rolling stock pre-checks.

Drivers receive sensor data directly to an app on a tablet in the cab, enabling them to take immediate action to mitigate against potential wheel or brake-related risk factors and respond to real-time feedback.

Further development is underway with more trials are planned.

‘The utilisation of low-power sensors, long range wireless networking and edge intelligence is enabling long sought ambitions for autonomous monitoring and real-time alerting to be realised in the rail freight sector, fulfilling the potential for significant improvements to operational efficiency, cost and safety’, said CEO of SENSEi Networks Damon Thomas on October 24.