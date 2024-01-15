Show Fullscreen

GREENBRIER: Wagon manufacturer The Greenbrier Companies has unveiled a new operations structure intended to support its Better Together strategy announced in April 2023.

The company said the ‘streamlined’ organisation was designed to drive organisational effectiveness, improve efficiency, leverage best practice and improve customer experience to drive greater shareholder value.

Operating activities are now grouped geographically. Brian Comstock has been named Executive Vice-President & President The Americas, covering the USA, Mexico, Canada and Brazil.

William Glenn is Senior Vice-President & President Europe, responsible for all operations in that region. Comstock and Glenn continue to report to President & CEO Lorie Tekorius.

‘Since Greenbrier’s formation in the 1980s, we have grown to lead in all markets where we operate’, Tekorius explained on January 8. ‘Now is the time to leverage the benefits of scale and standardisation. The changes being announced today will bring greater focus and accountability to our operating units while driving efficiency in our enabling functions.’

Adrian Downes is to step down as CFO around the end of March, but will continue as Principal Financial Officer until he transitions to a roles as senior advisor to the CEO. Greenbrier has begun the search for its next CFO.

On January 4 the board appointed Christian Lucky as Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, as part of a planned succession from Martin Baker who is now Senior Vice-President.